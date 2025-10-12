I'm still working on getting Endless Survival mode working, hopefully for the next playtest.
Bug Fixes:
- fixed FPS melee punching
- fixed rifle disappearing
- I think I fixed KB Ragdoll not activating
- fixed feet sliding when enemies strafe
- enemies rag doll better when killed
- shadows are darker and more prominent, and sun is brighter
- aiming down sniper scope is more consistent
Play Test 23D - some important bug fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2743541
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update