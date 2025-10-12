 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20359387 Edited 12 October 2025 – 19:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I'm still working on getting Endless Survival mode working, hopefully for the next playtest.


Bug Fixes:

- fixed FPS melee punching

- fixed rifle disappearing

- I think I fixed KB Ragdoll not activating

- fixed feet sliding when enemies strafe

- enemies rag doll better when killed

- shadows are darker and more prominent, and sun is brighter

- aiming down sniper scope is more consistent

