Things added to base game:



1. Play Styles : these change how you play the game by shifting the rules so you can pick the most comfortable option!





2. Shop : Fortiori now has a shop for you to buy stuff. Coins for shops are obtained through dbeuffs or defeating bosses

3. New Fluid Animations : New Fluid Animations

(visual examples visualized in the steam store page of the game!)



4. New content : 50 new buffs, 40 new debuffs. Rework of 2 bosses.



5. New HUD layout : I was embarrassed of the old UI. I am proud of the new UI. That's all I will say



6. New sound affects : each playstyle will have its own set of sounds affects. I had nothing else to brag about in this post. sorry



Now as for the demo, the Demo will contain the normal game mode, 30 buffs , a lite version of wallpaper editor and 4 play styles.





(if you encounter any buff or crash please report them, this is mostly a solo project because i was bored)Thank you for reading and have a great day :)