Major 12 October 2025 Build 20359373 Edited 12 October 2025 – 19:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Things added to base game:

1. Play Styles : these change how you play the game by shifting the rules so you can pick the most comfortable option!



2. Shop : Fortiori now has a shop for you to buy stuff. Coins for shops are obtained through dbeuffs or defeating bosses

3. New Fluid Animations : New Fluid Animations
(visual examples visualized in the steam store page of the game!)

4. New content : 50 new buffs, 40 new debuffs. Rework of 2 bosses.

5. New HUD layout : I was embarrassed of the old UI. I am proud of the new UI. That's all I will say


6. New sound affects : each playstyle will have its own set of sounds affects. I had nothing else to brag about in this post. sorry


Now as for the demo, the Demo will contain the normal game mode, 30 buffs , a lite version of wallpaper editor and 4 play styles.

(if you encounter any buff or crash please report them, this is mostly a solo project because i was bored)

Thank you for reading and have a great day :)

