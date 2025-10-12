 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 October 2025 Build 20359278 Edited 12 October 2025 – 18:13:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

ATLYSS Version 102025.a2 released.

Verify integrity of game cache if the update does not occur.

Hotfix Summary

  • Fixed memory leak issue regarding material count on equipment display.
  • Fixed chang and kubold leg and main-bone positions for their idle animations, since this was the likely cause of them potentially half sitting on the ground.
  • Refactored some player code for animations, adding a buffer for visual model scaling and various effects.
  • Added an optimization buffer for mobs for their visual model scaling and effects.
  • The time it takes to retrieve an item from mining and fishing is slightly decreased.
  • Corrected a few found typos. Special thanks to players who pointed them out!
  • Exotic weapons can now be transmuted with their damage scaling.
  • Slightly increased the base damage range for the Follycannon.
  • Reduced the Iframe buffer for PvP back down to 0.2sec.
  • Increased the drop chance % for boomboar heads.
  • Rage cooldown is increased to 32sec.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2768431
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link