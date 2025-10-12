ATLYSS Version 102025.a2 released.
Verify integrity of game cache if the update does not occur.
Hotfix Summary
- Fixed memory leak issue regarding material count on equipment display.
- Fixed chang and kubold leg and main-bone positions for their idle animations, since this was the likely cause of them potentially half sitting on the ground.
- Refactored some player code for animations, adding a buffer for visual model scaling and various effects.
- Added an optimization buffer for mobs for their visual model scaling and effects.
- The time it takes to retrieve an item from mining and fishing is slightly decreased.
- Corrected a few found typos. Special thanks to players who pointed them out!
- Exotic weapons can now be transmuted with their damage scaling.
- Slightly increased the base damage range for the Follycannon.
- Reduced the Iframe buffer for PvP back down to 0.2sec.
- Increased the drop chance % for boomboar heads.
- Rage cooldown is increased to 32sec.
