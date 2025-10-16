 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20359216 Edited 16 October 2025 – 10:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed talent points resetting when switching party members
  • Fixed secondary key bindings not saving correctly
  • UI fixes
  • Added visuals for allied NPC trigger ranges
  • Fixed skill damage not triggering surface spreading effects
  • Fixed blood-targeted skills being usable on traps without blood
  • Fixed level up screen issues
  • Fixed incorrect level requirement when casting skill scrolls from the skillbar
  • Added a notification when trying to consume an item you no longer have
  • Crafting UI fixes
  • Fixed duplicate acquire messages for the same items
  • Fixed a major save/load bug that could corrupt save files
  • Fixed an issue where weapons could disappear from party members

Changed files in this update

Depot 2184351
