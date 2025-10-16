- Fixed talent points resetting when switching party members
- Fixed secondary key bindings not saving correctly
- UI fixes
- Added visuals for allied NPC trigger ranges
- Fixed skill damage not triggering surface spreading effects
- Fixed blood-targeted skills being usable on traps without blood
- Fixed level up screen issues
- Fixed incorrect level requirement when casting skill scrolls from the skillbar
- Added a notification when trying to consume an item you no longer have
- Crafting UI fixes
- Fixed duplicate acquire messages for the same items
- Fixed a major save/load bug that could corrupt save files
- Fixed an issue where weapons could disappear from party members
v0.6 Hotfix #6
