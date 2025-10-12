Greetings settlers, 🏛️



This update brings one of the biggest leaps so far in how your people live and work — a complete Population Needs System and the introduction of new professions that expand your settlement’s productivity.

🌾 New Feature – Individual Needs and Personal Stashes

Until now, villagers only cared about food and water.

With v0.0.2, every person now manages four essential categories:

Food – calorie-based nutrition chosen from edible goods

Drinks – hydration tracked daily, affected by season

Fuel – consumed on cold nights to keep shelters warm

Tools – used and worn down over time through durability

🛠️ Tool Durability: Tools now wear down a little each day. Once their durability runs out, the tool breaks and must be replaced





Each settler now keeps a personal stash.

Every morning , they restock it with whatever the settlement can provide based on their needs.

Every evening, they consume or use what they’ve taken.

If supplies run short, their needs for that day become only partially fulfilled — this can be observed and tracked through the new Settlement Needs panel, showing fulfillment % and total daily consumption.

⚠️ Important:

Because of this new system, the Provisioning Hall has been disabled. It can no longer be researched or built, but existing ones in old saves will simply remain unusable.

🧑‍🏭 New Professions – Specialized Crafts

Your settlers can now master new trades that bring life to the production chain:

Brewer 🍺 – prepares drinks in the Brew Tub and Press House.

Cook 🍲 – creates nourishing meals in kitchens such as Firepits and Ovens.

Miller 🌾 – grinds cereals in the Quern House and Threshing Shed.

Smelter 🔥 – works the Charcoal Furnace to produce metal lumps.

Below is the current roster of professions in Rise of the Settlement. More will emerge as the settlement grows with new buildings and crafts.

Profession Linked Buildings Brewer Brew Tub, Press House Cook Firepit, Cauldron, Clay Oven, Stone Oven Craftsman Primitive Workshop Farmer Farm, Flax Farm, Homestead Garden, Hop Yard, Orchard, Wineyard Fisher Fishing Lodge Forager Forager Hut, Wetland Gatherer, Wooden Well Hunter Hunting Lodge Miller Quern House, Threshing Shed Miner Quarry, Mine Preserver Drying Hut, Smokehouse, Steaming Hut Smelter Charcoal Furnace Woodcutter WoodCutter Lodge

Each profession grants building-specific efficiency bonuses and experience gain over time, making your workforce more specialized than ever before.

🧩 Bug Fixes

Fixed Unity LTS security issue.

Chronicle no longer repeats all events after loading a save.

Resolved rare bug where babies wouldn’t age.

Fixed unclickable area in the population list.

Quest button now properly activates when a quest becomes available.

All production buildings now have corresponding professions.

✨ Improvements

Chronicle now shows live events even while its dialog is open.

Technology Details now include construction & production info for buildings.

Added a “Start Research” button directly to the tech details panel.

Better text visibility for child names.

Chronicle entries now clearly show whether a quest — including Feast quests — succeeded or failed.

Building cards now display building level information .

Fixed expedition quests that could show a negative completion time.

⚙️ Performance Boost

The engine received a serious tune-up:

Several core calculations are now up to 10× faster .

Several systems use multithreading for smoother gameplay.

The game runs more robustly with large populations and many buildings.

More optimization passes are already planned — this is just the beginning.

📜 Final Words

As outlined in the October roadmap, several major features were promised — the Traits System, Settlement Needs, a Population Creator, and numerous Quality of Life improvements.

Version 0.0.2 delivers the second major milestone, introducing the complete Settlement Needs system together with a wide range of Quality of Life upgrades.

This update also includes a significant performance overhaul, addressing the issues that previously affected gameplay smoothness and stability — the experience is now notably faster and more robust.

Work continues steadily on the remaining October goals, keeping the project firmly aligned with its development vision.

🙏 Thank you for all your feedback and support — keep sharing your stories and screenshots! Now it’s your turn to lead your settlers to a new life!

Let’s begin this journey together!

— Luki