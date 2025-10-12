- pause manu should have the main buttons showing up consistently
- can now retry last chackpoint mid level
- improved throw/teleport abilities to avoid getting stuck in walls
- limited max velocity of head so it doesn't bypass the level limits
- removed any lines that kills the player with the head collider
- "fixed" boss logic in 2nd phase preventing it from getting stuck
OCT 12 PATCH NOTES
