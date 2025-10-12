 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 October 2025 Build 20359147 Edited 12 October 2025 – 18:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed minor issue where a door would remain open although the player won't be able to leave.

  • Accessibility fix relating to interactions with a small interaction area.

    • We noticed a few people having issues interacting with a certain item in the game. We've increased the size of the interactable area to hopefully improve the experience when trying to interact with it.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3983921
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link