Fixed minor issue where a door would remain open although the player won't be able to leave.
Accessibility fix relating to interactions with a small interaction area.
We noticed a few people having issues interacting with a certain item in the game. We've increased the size of the interactable area to hopefully improve the experience when trying to interact with it.
Patch 1.2.4
