Hello, players!

We have news! This update brings a series of improvements, fixes, and important new features to the game experience. Check out what's changed below:

🛠️ News and Improvements:

✅ Updated page images

✅ Gamepad implementation, added Gamepad (Xbox controller) support in the game

✅ Updated translations

✅ Map updates

✅ Interface widget updates

✅ Computers without powerful GPUs will be able to run the game.

✅ Performance improvements

✅ Various bug fixes and fixes.

✅ AI Improvements

✅ Improved Pickups and in-game items

✅ Addition of new weapons

✅ 2 New Game Modes

✅ Gameplay Improvements

✅ 2 New Maps

📌 An important message from Clovek Games:

This project is being developed by a single independent developer.

However, Clovek Games reaffirms its commitment to continue actively working on the game with frequent updates, fixes, and improvements until we reach the full version of the project we want to deliver to you.

📌 Future Plans:

We are working to improve the game's performance, improving multiplayer, and adding new mechanics.

Achievements and a Leaderboard will be included in the full version!

🙏 We thank everyone who believes in our work and continues to support development!

See you in the game!