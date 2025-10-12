Hello, players!

This update brings some important improvements, fixes, and new features to the game experience. Check out what's changed below:

🛠️ What's New and Improved:

✅ Updated page images

✅ Added Gamepad (Xbox controller) support to the game, but some game functions won't work with the controller.

✅ Computers without powerful GPUs will be able to run the game.

✅ Game save system settings

✅ Interaction bugs

✅ Widget bugs

✅ Elevator fixes

✅ Enemy fixes

✅ Fixed saving and progress to the next level

✅ Various bug fixes and fixes.

✅ Performance improvements in various areas of the game.

✅ General game adjustments.

📌 Note: Achievements will be available in the final version of the game.

📌 Future plans:

We are working to improve the game's performance, improving AI, adding new mechanics, and listening to community feedback!

An important note: this project is currently being developed by a single independent developer.

Clovek Games is committed to continuing to actively work on the game with frequent updates, fixes, and improvements until we reach the full version of the project we want to deliver to you.

🙏 We thank everyone who believes in our work and continues to support development!

See you in the game!