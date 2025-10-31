 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20359098 Edited 31 October 2025 – 15:06:39 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Monster Lab Simulator: Prologue Out Now!

Hello Scientist, 🧪


The tubes are bubbling, the orbs are glowing, and… something suspiciously alive just moved on your desk. 👀

That can only mean one thing the Monster Lab Simulator: Prologue is Out Now 🎉



In this strange, slimy, and slightly chaotic lab, you’ll create, grow, train, and battle your own monsters.
Every experiment is a surprise, and every recipe is a chance to discover something beautifully bizarre.

⚗️ What’s Monster Lab Simulator?


Monster Lab Simulator is a creature-collecting and lab-management game where science meets chaos. Mix mysterious essences, hatch fragile eggs, and watch as unique Fulus come to life!


