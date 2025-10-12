Proving Grounds Hot fix



- Fixed doors on proving Grounds

- Fixed hammer being able to reload

- Fixed hell creature and zombie wave mix (there are ultimately more but it is more consistent)

- Hell Creatures only spawn in the 4 "corners" of the map



- Reworked the random weapon box, Should be more consistent

- Fixed wall weapon and perk machines info getting stuck on screen when walking away

- Zombies no longer give points for hits. Only Gibs and kills (WIP) Only gives points IF a Gib is spawned



- Changed all user explosives to not kill the player no matter how close you are to explosives. it only takes 10 health, this makes Grenade launchers/Bass cannon/ Rocket launcher much more fun

- Allowed for "Rocket Jump boosts"

- Improved on sliding for client (Multiplayer)