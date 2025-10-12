 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20359012 Edited 12 October 2025 – 18:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Proving Grounds Hot fix

- Fixed doors on proving Grounds
- Fixed hammer being able to reload
- Fixed hell creature and zombie wave mix (there are ultimately more but it is more consistent)
- Hell Creatures only spawn in the 4 "corners" of the map

- Reworked the random weapon box, Should be more consistent
- Fixed wall weapon and perk machines info getting stuck on screen when walking away
- Zombies no longer give points for hits. Only Gibs and kills (WIP) Only gives points IF a Gib is spawned

- Changed all user explosives to not kill the player no matter how close you are to explosives. it only takes 10 health, this makes Grenade launchers/Bass cannon/ Rocket launcher much more fun
- Allowed for "Rocket Jump boosts"
- Improved on sliding for client (Multiplayer)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2709601
