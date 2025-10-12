Proving Grounds Hot fix
- Fixed doors on proving Grounds
- Fixed hammer being able to reload
- Fixed hell creature and zombie wave mix (there are ultimately more but it is more consistent)
- Hell Creatures only spawn in the 4 "corners" of the map
- Reworked the random weapon box, Should be more consistent
- Fixed wall weapon and perk machines info getting stuck on screen when walking away
- Zombies no longer give points for hits. Only Gibs and kills (WIP) Only gives points IF a Gib is spawned
- Changed all user explosives to not kill the player no matter how close you are to explosives. it only takes 10 health, this makes Grenade launchers/Bass cannon/ Rocket launcher much more fun
- Allowed for "Rocket Jump boosts"
- Improved on sliding for client (Multiplayer)
Proving Grounds Hot Fix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2709601
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update