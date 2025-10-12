 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20359007 Edited 12 October 2025 – 17:32:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a bug.

Changes

  • Fixed a typo in the LatAm-Spanish description for Money that caused the syntax to break

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3385371
macOS Depot 3385372
Linux Depot 3385373
