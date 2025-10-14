Hi royals!

It's been a little while but we finally found some time to fix the issues with some of the languages on Steam Deck and MacOS. We sincerely apologize for the time it took to figure this one out. To be completely honest I'm still not sure what was wrong in the first place, but we managed to fix it.

Complete changelog:

The game should no longer crashes on launch for some languages

You can now select all languages independently of which platform you're on

2025 is turning out to be a year of experimentation with new ideas for us, with lots of new games being prepared for their Steam release, but we haven't forgotten about Shotgun King, and we're still wanting to make new content for it. We'll have news in 2026.

Cheers!

-PUNKCAKE Délicieux