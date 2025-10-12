UPDATE: Cheer Squad 1.1 - "Ears" Patch



->Updated Unity Editor from 6000.0.41f1 to 6000.0.58f2 to address CVE security vulnerability present in earlier versions of Unity Editor from 2017 onwards. Thank you to Unity Technologies for making us aware of this issue.



->Updated player and enemy sprites with ears to make them look more human. This was an artistic oversight noticed and addressed after release.