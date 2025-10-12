 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 October 2025 Build 20358979 Edited 12 October 2025 – 18:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
UPDATE: Cheer Squad 1.1 - "Ears" Patch

->Updated Unity Editor from 6000.0.41f1 to 6000.0.58f2 to address CVE security vulnerability present in earlier versions of Unity Editor from 2017 onwards. Thank you to Unity Technologies for making us aware of this issue.

->Updated player and enemy sprites with ears to make them look more human. This was an artistic oversight noticed and addressed after release.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3638431
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link