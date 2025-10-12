 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20358940 Edited 12 October 2025 – 18:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
An issue was fixed where some players were seeing incorrect screen resolutions that didn't match their monitors. This error prevented players from changing their screen resolution in the game settings. This issue has now been fixed!

