WELCOME TO THE VERY NOT SO CLOSED SECRET BETA.

THE CURRENT GAMEPLAY IS NOT FINAL AND MAY CHANGE BASED ON FEEDBACK.

Changes / Improvements:

Train is now playable

New grinder enemy behavior and model

Spectators can now talk with alive players

General map templates improvements

Reworked ingame options (now supports keybinding)

Sound occlusion improvements

Added player banning support

Added replay tutorial button

Fixes:

Delivery props no longer break on spawn

Fixed player microphone not fading properly

Removed WIP googles item

Balancing:

Lowered costs of speed++ (100 -> 50)

Lowered costs of shield++ (100 -> 50)

Lowered costs per round for the revive and zebra

Lowered costs for extra inventory slot & arrow v2

Map size & enemy spawn rate per round tweaks

Thanks everyone who participated on the playtest 💖