WELCOME TO THE VERY NOT SO CLOSED SECRET BETA.
THE CURRENT GAMEPLAY IS NOT FINAL AND MAY CHANGE BASED ON FEEDBACK.
Changes / Improvements:
Train is now playable
New grinder enemy behavior and model
Spectators can now talk with alive players
General map templates improvements
Reworked ingame options (now supports keybinding)
Sound occlusion improvements
Added player banning support
Added replay tutorial button
Fixes:
Delivery props no longer break on spawn
Fixed player microphone not fading properly
Removed WIP googles item
Balancing:
Lowered costs of speed++ (100 -> 50)
Lowered costs of shield++ (100 -> 50)
Lowered costs per round for the revive and zebra
Lowered costs for extra inventory slot & arrow v2
Map size & enemy spawn rate per round tweaks
Thanks everyone who participated on the playtest 💖
