12 October 2025 Build 20358932 Edited 12 October 2025 – 17:46:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

WELCOME TO THE VERY NOT SO CLOSED SECRET BETA.

THE CURRENT GAMEPLAY IS NOT FINAL AND MAY CHANGE BASED ON FEEDBACK.

Changes / Improvements:

  • Train is now playable

  • New grinder enemy behavior and model

  • Spectators can now talk with alive players

  • General map templates improvements

  • Reworked ingame options (now supports keybinding)

  • Sound occlusion improvements

  • Added player banning support

  • Added replay tutorial button

Fixes:

  • Delivery props no longer break on spawn

  • Fixed player microphone not fading properly

  • Removed WIP googles item

Balancing:

  • Lowered costs of speed++ (100 -> 50)

  • Lowered costs of shield++ (100 -> 50)

  • Lowered costs per round for the revive and zebra

  • Lowered costs for extra inventory slot & arrow v2

  • Map size & enemy spawn rate per round tweaks

Thanks everyone who participated on the playtest 💖

