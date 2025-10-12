Dear Players,



We just released a new patch that fixes a few bugs (again, thank you for reporting them!) and introduces our first balance change. Overall, we noticed that some players are having difficulty with the first boss, and we wanted to even out the power curve by adjusting his intents, adding more GOLD at the start of a run, and giving a chance to get an upgraded card after elite and boss fights. We will monitor the situation and make further adjustments as needed. Balance changes:

1) Dirge (Chapter 1 Boss) intents were adjusted.

Fire Dice debuff decreased to 2 (was 3)

Just One debuff decreased to 2 (was 3)

First attack decreased to 15 (was 30)

First Block gain decreased to 15 (was 30)

Second attack decreased to 25 (was 35)

Second Block gain decreased to 30 (was 60)

Subsequent attacks decreased to 25 (was 45)

2) [Community suggestion] Upgraded cards

You can now receive upgraded cards after Elite and Boss fights. The probability rises with each area.

3) Starting gold

You start each run with 150 Gold (vs 100 previously).



Bug fixes:

1) Story progress - now correctly capped at 100%

2) Card: Bigger is Better (Moon) - now correctly gives you 5 Stand

3) Character Portraits are now unlocked in the correct order

4) Fixed an issue where Stats were lower than they were supposed to be after loading a saved game

5) Fixed a rare issue where the Turtle Chest didn't provide any item rewards after an Elite fight



Localization:

The fonts for the Ukrainian localization are now updated.



Thank you

DL Team