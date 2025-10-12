 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20358891 Edited 12 October 2025 – 17:26:03 UTC by Wendy
Update notes via Steam Community






[Character Customization]Added two new male character variations.
[The Mages Guild]The center area has been reworked a bit. It's still not accessible at the moment.
[Furniture]Added two new Statues of Archmage.
[Shopping]You can buy Statues of Archmage from the furniture merchant in the Mages Guild.
【角色自定义】新增了2个新的可用男性角色造型。
【法师公会】中央区域的地图进行了一些施工。目前仍然无法进入。
【家具】加入了两座大法师的雕像
【购物】你可以在法师公会的家具商人那里买到大法师的雕像。

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
