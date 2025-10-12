Big Sunday patch folks. Remember to restart Steam so you can get the update. :alert:

** Beluga Cannon **

- Beluga cannon is now available as a Breaker ability.

- Beluga genetic design added.

- Beluga ability-related new FX/SFX implemented.

- Reduced rocket avoidance of Ancestors based on difficulty.

- Removed Metallic skin deflection on Ancestors vs Rockets.

** Affinities **

- Jun affinity swap: Velocitine is now +2, and Radiocine +1. This is to make sure the maximum buff is done in a Mutation that is useful in most case scenarios and not only in circumstantial event like big group of enemies.

** Genetic Designs **

- Fixed a bug that generated broken Autosmasher designs.

- Fixed many bad genetic designs. If you find a broken design, please report it in our Discord channel.

- Fixed some design IDs that were not producing the exact weapon.

- Added a safety fall-back for empty DNA slots.

** UI **

- Removed the delete button in the pigment picker.

- Fixed a wrong icon rotation in the Biosender.

- Fixed some names not showing properly in the Bio-lab

** Weapons and abilities **

- Canine secondary has now invulnerability frames in the initial 0.35 seconds thrust.

- Canine secondary distance reduced to avoid crossing the line.

- Canine secondary animation penalty reduced 35%, so you can roll cancel faster.

- Canine combo multiplier increased 15%.

- Swapping weapons won't cancel Canine secondary.

- Skall base damage increased 20%

- Skall skin damage increased 10%

- Metallic shield Metaptanos, energy penalty reduced 50%.

** Brontes **

- Brontes death sequence improved.

- Brontes drops timing and type adjusted

- Brontes material fixes, including accurate health and disintegration.

- Brontes collisions improved.

- Brontes back chamber collisions and entrance improved.

** World building **

- Fixed more generations without closing dead ends.

- Fixed a floating platform that could happen in T.Gardens

- Fixed BiomeBCross floating columns

** Proto-genes**

- Adjusted the rate of some Proto-genes.

** FX **

- Fixed some particles in Hephaeusts hammer and Bone Nest

- Fixed more broken ribbons that could lead to a crash

** Other **

- Fixed broken hair in some NPCs