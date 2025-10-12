Big Sunday patch folks. Remember to restart Steam so you can get the update. :alert:
** Beluga Cannon **
- Beluga cannon is now available as a Breaker ability.
- Beluga genetic design added.
- Beluga ability-related new FX/SFX implemented.
- Reduced rocket avoidance of Ancestors based on difficulty.
- Removed Metallic skin deflection on Ancestors vs Rockets.
** Affinities **
- Jun affinity swap: Velocitine is now +2, and Radiocine +1. This is to make sure the maximum buff is done in a Mutation that is useful in most case scenarios and not only in circumstantial event like big group of enemies.
** Genetic Designs **
- Fixed a bug that generated broken Autosmasher designs.
- Fixed many bad genetic designs. If you find a broken design, please report it in our Discord channel.
- Fixed some design IDs that were not producing the exact weapon.
- Added a safety fall-back for empty DNA slots.
** UI **
- Removed the delete button in the pigment picker.
- Fixed a wrong icon rotation in the Biosender.
- Fixed some names not showing properly in the Bio-lab
** Weapons and abilities **
- Canine secondary has now invulnerability frames in the initial 0.35 seconds thrust.
- Canine secondary distance reduced to avoid crossing the line.
- Canine secondary animation penalty reduced 35%, so you can roll cancel faster.
- Canine combo multiplier increased 15%.
- Swapping weapons won't cancel Canine secondary.
- Skall base damage increased 20%
- Skall skin damage increased 10%
- Metallic shield Metaptanos, energy penalty reduced 50%.
** Brontes **
- Brontes death sequence improved.
- Brontes drops timing and type adjusted
- Brontes material fixes, including accurate health and disintegration.
- Brontes collisions improved.
- Brontes back chamber collisions and entrance improved.
** World building **
- Fixed more generations without closing dead ends.
- Fixed a floating platform that could happen in T.Gardens
- Fixed BiomeBCross floating columns
** Proto-genes**
- Adjusted the rate of some Proto-genes.
** FX **
- Fixed some particles in Hephaeusts hammer and Bone Nest
- Fixed more broken ribbons that could lead to a crash
** Other **
- Fixed broken hair in some NPCs
Changed files in this update