12 October 2025 Build 20358865
Update notes via Steam Community

The final countdown! Version 1.0 will be released on Monday, October 27. More details will be provided in a later announcement.

With this early access update (0.9), you will be able to fight Johannes and reach the tragic ending.

Windows 64-bit Depot 2112751
Linux 64-bit Depot 2112752
