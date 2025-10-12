The final countdown! Version 1.0 will be released on Monday, October 27. More details will be provided in a later announcement.
With this early access update (0.9), you will be able to fight Johannes and reach the tragic ending.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
The final countdown! Version 1.0 will be released on Monday, October 27. More details will be provided in a later announcement.
With this early access update (0.9), you will be able to fight Johannes and reach the tragic ending.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update