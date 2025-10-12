 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20358834 Edited 12 October 2025 – 18:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added a new gamemode, "Omega Dungeon", which is an procedurally generated maze of rooms where the goal is to descend as far as possible. The number of enemies increases as you proceed.

  • Made it so chaser activates based on vision

  • Misc. bug and text fixes

