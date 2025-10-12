 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20358805 Edited 12 October 2025 – 17:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi!

Updated to Unity 6 (6000.0.59f2) LTS without a hitch :)
This update fixes a security vulnerability identified by Unity developers.

I'm currently working on my next and third game.
Don't hesitate to follow my developer page to be informed of the launch of my next games.
https://store.steampowered.com/developer/MarsTouchStudio

Have a good game!

Olivier Raveneau
Mars Touch Studio

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2178191
