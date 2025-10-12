 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20358759 Edited 12 October 2025 – 16:52:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fix issue where splitting an item and then trimming immediately caused
the video item not to cache the frames (when done twice in a row)
- When duplicating selected item with ctrl + click, the original item gets unselected
to avoid accidental moving of it
- Fix issue of track item context menus having bit of a lag
- Fix crash when creating new project

