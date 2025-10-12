Tweaks & updates
- Crew can be found in debris/material/junk/scrap now
- Fuel injector addon speed has been increased for balance
- Trees & grass now have slight colour variation
- MazeBase now has a proper title
- The 3D bridge has had a makeover
- Clouds now move on background entities
- Sometimes systems will receive new debris/materials/junk/scrap
- Neutral ships can now turn into pirates if an opportunity for being sneaky presents itself
- Bar work is different between stations with parts and addon shops
- Gas giant lightning is now more visible
- Nebulæ have had a makeover
Bugs fixed in this version
- Fixed non-pirate bounties on ships that spawned in your starting system
- Fixed atmospheres not working with terraformers correctly or showing up properly
- Fixed Monkes and Rattos not talking in stations
Changed files in this update