POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
12 October 2025 Build 20358748
Update notes via Steam Community
Startron v0.146 has been released!

Tweaks & updates
  • Crew can be found in debris/material/junk/scrap now
  • Fuel injector addon speed has been increased for balance
  • Trees & grass now have slight colour variation
  • MazeBase now has a proper title
  • The 3D bridge has had a makeover
  • Clouds now move on background entities
  • Sometimes systems will receive new debris/materials/junk/scrap
  • Neutral ships can now turn into pirates if an opportunity for being sneaky presents itself
  • Bar work is different between stations with parts and addon shops
  • Gas giant lightning is now more visible
  • Nebulæ have had a makeover


Bugs fixed in this version
  • Fixed non-pirate bounties on ships that spawned in your starting system
  • Fixed atmospheres not working with terraformers correctly or showing up properly
  • Fixed Monkes and Rattos not talking in stations

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 662001
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 662003
  • Loading history…
