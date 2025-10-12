 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20358742
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Miners!

A small but handy update has just arrived:

  • Mute Audio Button: You can now instantly mute all sounds with a single click.

  • Minor fixes and performance tweaks.

Thanks for playing Sin Slayers: Meat & Greed!

