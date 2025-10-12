Hey Miners!
A small but handy update has just arrived:
Mute Audio Button: You can now instantly mute all sounds with a single click.
Minor fixes and performance tweaks.
Thanks for playing Sin Slayers: Meat & Greed!
Changed files in this update