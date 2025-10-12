A new Sphenoid update arrives, focused on improving stability, performance, and visual quality — as well as fixing a critical error affecting some players without DirectX 12 support.



🧭 Main Improvements



💻 DirectX Compatibility Fix

A critical bug causing the game to crash on systems without full DirectX support has been fixed.

The game now properly detects system configuration and can run smoothly on more setups.



🧩 Puzzle interaction fix

Fixed an issue that prevented proper interaction with certain puzzles, improving player action detection and responsiveness.



🎥 Camera Transition Fixes During Animations

Camera transitions are now smooth and consistent, removing sudden jumps during certain animations.



⚙️ Performance Improvements

Several internal processes have been optimized to reduce stuttering and improve overall smoothness, especially in areas with heavy effects or complex geometry.



🌌 General Visual Enhancements

Adjusted materials, lighting, and post-processing for a more immersive and cohesive atmosphere.



💡 Lighting Fix on Low and Medium Qualities

Shadows and lights now behave correctly across all graphic settings, removing overlit or inconsistent zones.



❌ Fully Clickable Close Icon

Fixed an issue that prevented closing menus when clicking on the edges of the close icon.



🪶 Improved 3D Models

New details and materials enhance their appearance and readability in the environment.



⚡ In Summary

This version strengthens stability, improves system compatibility, smooths gameplay, and raises the visual standard of Sphenoid.

Thank you for your continued feedback and support 💜



See you in the prison!

— Kileka Games