12 October 2025 Build 20358709 Edited 12 October 2025 – 17:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A new Sphenoid update arrives, focused on improving stability, performance, and visual quality — as well as fixing a critical error affecting some players without DirectX 12 support.

🧭 Main Improvements

💻 DirectX Compatibility Fix
A critical bug causing the game to crash on systems without full DirectX support has been fixed.
The game now properly detects system configuration and can run smoothly on more setups.

🧩 Puzzle interaction fix
Fixed an issue that prevented proper interaction with certain puzzles, improving player action detection and responsiveness.

🎥 Camera Transition Fixes During Animations
Camera transitions are now smooth and consistent, removing sudden jumps during certain animations.

⚙️ Performance Improvements
Several internal processes have been optimized to reduce stuttering and improve overall smoothness, especially in areas with heavy effects or complex geometry.

🌌 General Visual Enhancements
Adjusted materials, lighting, and post-processing for a more immersive and cohesive atmosphere.

💡 Lighting Fix on Low and Medium Qualities
Shadows and lights now behave correctly across all graphic settings, removing overlit or inconsistent zones.

❌ Fully Clickable Close Icon
Fixed an issue that prevented closing menus when clicking on the edges of the close icon.

🪶 Improved 3D Models
New details and materials enhance their appearance and readability in the environment.

⚡ In Summary
This version strengthens stability, improves system compatibility, smooths gameplay, and raises the visual standard of Sphenoid.
Thank you for your continued feedback and support 💜

See you in the prison!
— Kileka Games

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3533011
