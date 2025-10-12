Hey everyone!

This update brings a ton of improvements, and we hope you’ll enjoy it!

It also marks eight weeks of consistent weekly updates, and we’re incredibly proud and happy to keep up this pace.

Your support keeps us motivated, so if you haven’t yet, please consider leaving a review on Steam to help us out ❤️

Now, let’s get into what’s new!

Skipped Checkpoint Detection

The game will now automatically detect if you’ve missed a checkpoint

If that happens, your kart will be teleported back to the missed checkpoint, and a notification will appear in the middle of your screen.

Checkpoints Visible on Minimap

On some tracks, it was hard to tell where the checkpoints were, now they’re visible directly on the minimap.

Best of all, this works across all vanilla and modded tracks, with no need for modders to update their maps.

Time Trial Replay - Correct Time Difference

Replaying leaderboard ghosts will now display the same time differences that were visible during the original run.

Previously, the replays always showed 00:00.000 at every checkpoint.

Now, you’ll see the actual time differences recorded during the race - just like when the record was created.

Respawn Target Point Improvements

The respawn system has reverted to the old version without issues like skipping parts of the track or passing through walls.

Additionally, a bug in the initial point selection has been fixed.

Reset Keyboard & Joystick Bindings - Fixed

Resetting key bindings in the Options menu now properly resets joystick bindings as well.

Track of the Day Ghost File Override - Fixed

There was a critical issue where setting a new record in the TOTD leaderboard replaced global leaderboard ghost file.

Although the global record time was correct, the wrong ghost replay was saved.

This has been fixed - the game now uploads separate ghost files for Global and TOTD leaderboards to prevent this issue.

TOTD Score Leaderboard Registration - Fixed

The special TOTD score leaderboard, which awards points for top-30 TOTD finishes, wasn’t properly registering player participation.

This is now fixed!

Remember, scores update once per day when a new batch of TOTD tracks goes live.

Privacy Settings

You can now hide your country flag from leaderboards and in-game displays.

This option is available in the Settings menu.

Menu & Interface Improvements

Stickers

Added a clear notification when trying to apply stickers to vehicles that don’t support them.

Pages

Added a seamless loop to page navigation dots so they no longer move off-screen.

Added a page counter (e.g., “1 / 5”) on most screens.

Keyboard

Added “Hold Backspace to delete text faster.”

Extended the input time for pressing ENTER on physical keyboards for better responsiveness.

Settings

Added a hold progress indicator for the Reset and Reset All buttons in the Controls menu.

Grand Prix Track Selection Improvements

Added a helpful tip to the track selection view.

Removed the “Tracks Order” setting.

Renamed the “Shuffle” option to “Randomize” for clearer meaning.

In local co-op , only the lobby leader can now modify track selections.

Fixed an issue allowing track selection when “Mixed Mods” was enabled.

Fixed the Randomize button not working correctly in single-mode lobbies.

Fixed a visual issue where the “Clear Cups” button didn’t display properly.

Other Fixes & Improvements

Improved “hold button” behavior - actions bound to the same key will no longer trigger during the hold animation.

Fixed issues where search and sorting functions weren’t properly bound to their assigned keys.

Corrected the display format of sorting options across multiple screens.

Adjusted the button order (X/Y) for consistency between screens.

Fixed overlapping of “Sort By” and “Details” buttons in Tracks and Grand Prix screens.

Fixed “NO MODS FOUND” text not clearing correctly after repeated searches.

Fixed incorrect TAB button visibility when cycling to the last element using Q.

Other Gameplay Improvements

The center boost bar text now remains visible after releasing the drift button.

The game now ensures your kart is properly aligned with the ground before race start - preventing those before race jumping kart issues.

Fixed an exploit where air time increased during respawn, allowing players to gain unintended boost reserves.

Thanks!