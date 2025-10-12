We're still trying to improve the UI and UX as much as we can. We want to add more filters to the gallery, but that means making the individual buttons smaller. Let us know how the new gallery style feels to use.



Version v0.68.8 is now live on the main branch.





Version v0.68.9 [Beta]

-Overhauled the appearance of the filters on the card gallery and equipment gallery.

-You can now filter cards by range.

-You can now filter equipment by tier.