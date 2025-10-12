 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20358609
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!

A small update today adding two new languages to the game: Polish and Hungarian. Many thanks to
Edward Mazur (edward6d) and Sunsetjoy for working on those, we are very happy to finally have their work officially added to Card Survival.

On top of that this update also fixes the recently discovered Unity security vulnerability issue.

And for our modders out there, you should know that we updated the Unity version that the game runs on from Unity 2019.4.41f1 to Unity 2022.3.62f2.

Changed files in this update

Windows Card Survival: Tropical Island Content Depot 1694421
macOS Depot 1694422
