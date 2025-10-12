Hello everyone!



A small update today adding two new languages to the game: Polish and Hungarian. Many thanks to

Edward Mazur (edward6d) and Sunsetjoy for working on those, we are very happy to finally have their work officially added to Card Survival.



On top of that this update also fixes the recently discovered Unity security vulnerability issue.



And for our modders out there, you should know that we updated the Unity version that the game runs on from Unity 2019.4.41f1 to Unity 2022.3.62f2.