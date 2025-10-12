Frying Laboratory Update

Update N.2

Island Mode, Frying Pan and the Lab

Frying Laboratory Update is here! Lots of features and new modifiers to go wild with! Have fun playing in ‘Island’ mode without falling off the edges! Cook your opponents with your frying pan and throw all kinds of food at them! Explore the laboratory and its scientific innovations! But be careful what you hit, you don't want to wake up any secret experiments!

New Unlockable Modifiers

-Island (Mode)

-Frying Pan (Weapon)

-Laboratory (Map)

New Features

-Restyling of some modifier cards

-The falling crates now have a colour for each weapon

-The Lava terrain has been revolutionised and is now more physical and interactive

-Added particle effect to indicate that the charged shot is ready

-Arrows' new interactions

-Players' fire particle improved

-Added banner with active modifiers

-Bars added to indicate heat and cold

-Added camera shake for explosions

-Added flaming arrows

-Zombies a bit more Spookier

Bug Fixes

-Improved sensitivity when voting on cards and reaction time (missclicked votes should now be avoided)

-Door bugs fixed

-Boomerang collisions have been improved

-spiky balls lag fixed

-Fixed Mace particles

-Other minor bugs fixed