Hello heroes!
The time has come...
to get... SPOOKY!!!
Ghosts, monsters and scientists with a mind not set on inventing new green energy but rather unholy creations have descended down upon the world of Heroes of Valor.
The horrors of Rusty River
Night has fallen over the cozy little town of Rusty River and turned it into a place of nightmares.
Take a stroll through the creepy streets to spot all the glow in the dark monsters, find the Halloween candy posters or meet Nelson the river spirit.
But beware! You might get more than your bargained for. :o
Doctors & Monsters
Introducing this year's Halloween Heroes!
Meet Dr. Krankenstein and Dr. Brainington. Two mad scientists that are about as batsh... "pardon my language there* crazy as they come.
Scientists aren't your cup of tea? No problem, how about a terrifying Ghoul or a bone chilling Skeleton?
Whatever your macabre taste, there's surely something for everyone to clench that bloody thirst for eerie fashion.
Make sure you head on over to the Doctors & Monsters event pass to see what you can unlock with the skull token!
An all new event menuWe also overhauled the token pouch and turned it into a fully fledged event menu.
And as you can see you can now select which token you want to grind towards, be it this year's new skull token or last year's older pumpkin token. The choice is yours!
Anyway, enough talk. It's time to enter the slaughter house!
So grab yourself a pumpkin spice latte and a candy cone or two and prepare for scare-tastic combat in
Heroes of Valor: Halloween Heroes 2025!
Patch notes:
Event:
-Halloween Heroes 2025: Doctors & Monsters event is now live!
Tweaks and improvements:
-reduced Rusty River ambience sound by 50%
-added spotlight to Axis base in Coastal Conflict
-added Night scenario to Valor Village
Cosmetics:
-added Outlaw Coats to Outlaw's Bounty chests
-added plain black t-shirt
-added plain white t-shirt
Main menu:
-new token & event menu
-increased menu swap speed between main menu and hero menu
-changed main menu to hero menu transition with a fade instead of a camera turn
Bug fixes;
-swapping weapons as seen externally of another player should be less glitchy
Cheers!
Changed files in this update