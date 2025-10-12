Hello heroes!

The horrors of Rusty River

Doctors & Monsters

An all new event menu

Heroes of Valor: Halloween Heroes 2025!

The time has come...to get...Ghosts, monsters and scientists with a mind not set on inventing new green energy but rather unholy creations have descended down upon the world ofNight has fallen over the cozy little town ofand turned it into a place of nightmares.Take a stroll through the creepy streets to spot all the glow in the dark monsters, find the Halloween candy posters or meet Nelson the river spirit.You might get more than your bargained for. :oIntroducing this year's Halloween Heroes!Meetand. Two mad scientists that are about as batsh... "pardon my language there* crazy as they come.Scientists aren't your cup of tea? No problem, how about a terrifyingor a bone chillingWhatever your macabre taste, there's surely something for everyone to clench that bloody thirst for eerie fashion.Make sure you head on over to theevent pass to see what you can unlock with the skull token!We also overhauled the token pouch and turned it into a fully fledged event menu.And as you can see you can now select which token you want to grind towards, be it this year's new skull token or last year's older pumpkin token. The choice is yours!Anyway, enough talk. It's time to enter the slaughter house!So grab yourself a pumpkin spice latte and a candy cone or two and prepare for scare-tastic combat in-Halloween Heroes 2025: Doctors & Monsters event is now live!-reduced Rusty River ambience sound by 50%-added spotlight to Axis base in Coastal Conflict-added Night scenario to Valor Village-added Outlaw Coats to Outlaw's Bounty chests-added plain black t-shirt-added plain white t-shirt-new token & event menu-increased menu swap speed between main menu and hero menu-changed main menu to hero menu transition with a fade instead of a camera turn-swapping weapons as seen externally of another player should be less glitchyCheers!