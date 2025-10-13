 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20358514
Update notes via Steam Community

The Blêktre 2081 expansion is progressing at its own pace, but for now, here is the most refined version yet of the Blêktre 2081 base - already significantly expanded.

I'd like to spend the next 15 days testing the foundations of this new version: revamped graphics, UI, storytelling, balancing, mechanics, optimization, and even some early new features… A whole new game, in a way?

But before officially announcing this expansion, I’ll let you enjoy this more refined version of Blêktre 2081.

Oh, and it seems the current president of Blêktreville is allowing unlimited play with a demo account.

For those who prefer to wait for the official release — see you in two weeks!

Best regards,

Charles

