Added support for ultra-wide screen resolutions (21:9), including 3440×1440 and 2560×1080
Fixed UI panel scaling issues on some resolutions
Optimized shadow rendering to reduce GPU load in C64 view
Updated monitor screen streaming logic
Update - Support for ultra-wide screen resolutions
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Breadbox Content Depot 1770441
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update