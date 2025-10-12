 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20358481
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added support for ultra-wide screen resolutions (21:9), including 3440×1440 and 2560×1080

  • Fixed UI panel scaling issues on some resolutions

  • Optimized shadow rendering to reduce GPU load in C64 view

  • Updated monitor screen streaming logic

Changed files in this update

