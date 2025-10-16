 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20358458
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added 2-A (Don’t touch this yet)

  • Added a new series of Passives to 2-2

  • Selecting a level you haven’t cleared yet will display the level’s name as “UNKNOWN” until that level has been cleared, to avoid potential spoilers

  • Updated voicelines for RAY’s final Heat Breaker, remaining 1-10 lines, as well as 1-C and the title secret

  • 0-4 and 0-9 now require the completion of every path to ensure that the player acquires every Judgement variant

  • Certain playtesters can now press X on the title screen to forcefully view the 1-10 Angelo title sequence

  • Removed RAY from 1-C since her Heat Breakers make that encounter sorta stupid

  • Added a tutorial for spherical beams in 0-4

  • Changed the way EAS~M1 is used in 1-2 and 1-9

Changed files in this update

