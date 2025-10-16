Added 2-A (Don’t touch this yet)

Added a new series of Passives to 2-2

Selecting a level you haven’t cleared yet will display the level’s name as “UNKNOWN” until that level has been cleared, to avoid potential spoilers

Updated voicelines for RAY’s final Heat Breaker, remaining 1-10 lines, as well as 1-C and the title secret

0-4 and 0-9 now require the completion of every path to ensure that the player acquires every Judgement variant

Certain playtesters can now press X on the title screen to forcefully view the 1-10 Angelo title sequence

Removed RAY from 1-C since her Heat Breakers make that encounter sorta stupid

Added a tutorial for spherical beams in 0-4