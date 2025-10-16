Added 2-A (Don’t touch this yet)
Added a new series of Passives to 2-2
Selecting a level you haven’t cleared yet will display the level’s name as “UNKNOWN” until that level has been cleared, to avoid potential spoilers
Updated voicelines for RAY’s final Heat Breaker, remaining 1-10 lines, as well as 1-C and the title secret
0-4 and 0-9 now require the completion of every path to ensure that the player acquires every Judgement variant
Certain playtesters can now press X on the title screen to forcefully view the 1-10 Angelo title sequence
Removed RAY from 1-C since her Heat Breakers make that encounter sorta stupid
Added a tutorial for spherical beams in 0-4
Changed the way EAS~M1 is used in 1-2 and 1-9
Playtest 1.4.15
Update notes via Steam Community
