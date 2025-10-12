 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20358401
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Balance the first boss. Decrease melee attack frame and less laser tracking.

  • Decrease the amount of energy used for gun reload and the heal.

  • Decrease some enemies' health. 

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3639191
