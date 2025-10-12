Another small update with important bug fixes, thank you for your continued feedback!
Fixes & Changes
- Fixed an issue where horses could not be teleported from the Stable Manager to the pasture or their assigned stall
- Fixed an issue where the feed in the trough would disappear overnight
- Fixed an issue where horses assigned to a stall would not spawn there
- Fixed a duplication bug where horses were duplicated even though they were displayed correctly in the Horse Manager
- Fixed an issue where interacting with the Job Board could cause the screen to go black
- Fixed Master Volume slider
- Improved textures and foliage, overall performance and lag should be greatly improved. Feedback is very welcome!
Thanks again for testing and reporting! If the update doesn’t show up right away, please restart Steam.
To report bugs, join our Discord server
or post in the appropriate thread in the Steam discussion forum.
