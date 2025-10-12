Added
- In debug settings, added toggle for impersonation mode, with this you can change to any stable in the game to view their finances. Useful for debuging another stables financial situation
- Do debug stats added requested table of Statman1
- Retired pin added. If retired, horse will get removed from common tables where it's more logical to have "active horses". This can be togglen on/off in horse detail view.
- Breeding pin added. If you toggle this for a horse, you will only see pinned horses in the breeding view. A retired horse can also have the breeding pin.
Improved
- Made it rarer to get superstar horses
- Making show and place bets more common than win ones
Fixed
- Added failsafe for saving tutorial progress
- Next event updates when selecting to participate in a Feature Auction
- Only generates bets for a race once
- Clears table selection when moving from race to the next
- Training bug, we were grouping the stables wrong, this is why sometimes the players horses would not train
- Pregnancy bug, where if a stallion died, the foal would not be born from the mare (making the mare being overdue forever)
- Change DNA -> current stats in horse view to make it clearer that these are current stats
[0.5.2] - 2025-10-10
