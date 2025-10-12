 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20358189
Update notes via Steam Community

v2.5.0 Update

Gamepad vibration support has been added.

Vibration occurs in the following situations:

  • When merging pieces

  • When the Red 7 SE triggers in the NEXT queue

  • Upon entering LIVEBONUS

Changed files in this update

