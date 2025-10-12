After several feedbacks, where employees were not working on certain machines, I added a button to assign an employee to a machine. Simply click on an employee to open their dropdown menu, then click "Task" and place the employee next to the machine you want them to work on.

This feature is available by default for now. Eventually, it will need to be unlocked through R&D.

A tutorial will also be added later to explain the mechanic.

Added :

Task system, allowing an employee to be assigned to a machine permanently and exclusively (detection range: 5 tiles around)

Employees placed outside or stuck in a wall will not be assigned to a machine, even if they are within 5 tiles, and will be teleported to the entrance.

A visible link is present between the employee and the machine if they are linked or can be linked.

Changes :

Employees can work if they have at least 80% of their energy

Pathfinding has been simplified : Decorative elements not marked as impassable are now more permissive and can be crossed Machines are no longer considered impassable (only convoyers are)

Employee collisions will only work on impassable elements

Balancing :

The per-level multiplier of the concentrator increases from +0.1 to +0.25.

The per-level multiplier of the fusion furnace increases from +0.1 to +0.5.

Fix :

The formulas of the machines intended to multiply the value of the ingots have been corrected.

Feel free to tell me if the system is fun to use and if there are any bugs. I did this a bit in a hurry, so I might not have thought of all possible scenarios.