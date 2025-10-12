Hey survivors 👋

We’re excited to roll out Update 1.8 for Total Vengeance! This update focuses on refining the experience and setting the stage for what’s next the long-awaited Story Mode.

This update brings several improvements and tweaks to the main menu, UI, and overall flow of the Prologue: Descent Into Darkness, ensuring a smoother, more polished experience for both new and returning players.

🛠️ Patch Highlights

🧭 Updated Main Menu — now reflects the new Prologue title and includes a Story Mode button (coming soon) .

💀 Renamed intro chapter to “Prologue – Descent Into Darkness” for a more immersive start.

🔙 Adjusted Exit Button on the disclaimer screen — it now returns players to the main menu instead of quitting entirely.

🎬 Updated Credits Menu with new visuals and contributors.

📖 Added a Back Button to the “How to Play” section using a new Widget Switcher system for smoother navigation.

🌑 What’s Next

The next major milestone is Story Mode, where the world of Total Vengeance truly begins to unfold.

We’re revamping core mechanics, expanding survival systems, and introducing new story chapters that will push the limits of tension, exploration, and choice.

This will happen in stages refining each system to ensure everything feels just right. Your patience and feedback mean the world as we continue shaping this experience together. 🙏