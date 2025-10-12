 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20358071
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug with the ready up button in the multiplayer causing a soft lock in the lobby.

  • Potentially fixed a bug with the ready up button causing a soft lock in the multiplayer workshop.

  • Fixed a bug where players in the same lobby would encounter different enemies if one of the players previously started a run in the same game session.

  • Drones deployed by Divide and Conquer now remember their modifiers.

  • Fixed a bug where Omni Hangars would remember their previous items if placed with no slot in front of them.

