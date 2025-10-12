Bugfixes
Fixed a bug with the ready up button in the multiplayer causing a soft lock in the lobby.
Potentially fixed a bug with the ready up button causing a soft lock in the multiplayer workshop.
Fixed a bug where players in the same lobby would encounter different enemies if one of the players previously started a run in the same game session.
Drones deployed by Divide and Conquer now remember their modifiers.
Fixed a bug where Omni Hangars would remember their previous items if placed with no slot in front of them.
Changed files in this update