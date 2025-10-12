 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 October 2025 Build 20358024 Edited 12 October 2025 – 15:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Full Changelog: "V1.4.5 - Brief Patch"

Bug Fixes:

- [DLC] Fixed a softlock point in 'Takeover Two'

- [DLC] Fixed Melee-only trophy in 'Clock Out'

Changed files in this update

DLC 3887230 Depot 3887230
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link