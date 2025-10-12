Full Changelog: "V1.4.5 - Brief Patch"
Bug Fixes:
- [DLC] Fixed a softlock point in 'Takeover Two'
- [DLC] Fixed Melee-only trophy in 'Clock Out'
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Full Changelog: "V1.4.5 - Brief Patch"
Bug Fixes:
- [DLC] Fixed a softlock point in 'Takeover Two'
- [DLC] Fixed Melee-only trophy in 'Clock Out'
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update