First map is a little bit easier now
Fixed an issue where sometimes screen turns red
Your character will now get stuck less and have smaller collision
Due to some mechanical changes, climbing on snow has become more frustrating than challenging, so now snow is less slippery
v0.1.1.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3204781
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update