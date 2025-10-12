 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20358012 Edited 12 October 2025 – 16:59:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • First map is a little bit easier now

  • Fixed an issue where sometimes screen turns red

  • Your character will now get stuck less and have smaller collision

  • Due to some mechanical changes, climbing on snow has become more frustrating than challenging, so now snow is less slippery

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3204781
