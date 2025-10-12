We’ve upgraded the game to the latest secure version of the Unity engine.
Currently, there is no evidence of any impact on players, but we have implemented this patch proactively to ensure the game’s safety and stability.
Update details:
- Upgraded Unity engine to fix the reported security issue
- Corrected several translation entries
Please make sure your game is updated to the latest version to maintain the best experience and security.
Unity official announcement:
https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01
Thank you for your continued support. We’ll keep working to maintain the safety and quality of Hope Trigger.
Changed files in this update