Upgraded Unity engine to fix the reported security issue



Corrected several translation entries



This update primarily addresses a security vulnerability reported by Unity.We’ve upgraded the game to the latest secure version of the Unity engine.Currently, there is no evidence of any impact on players, but we have implemented this patch proactively to ensure the game’s safety and stability.Update details:Please make sure your game is updated to the latest version to maintain the best experience and security.Unity official announcement:Thank you for your continued support. We’ll keep working to maintain the safety and quality of Hope Trigger.