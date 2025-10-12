 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20357971 Edited 12 October 2025 – 15:52:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update primarily addresses a security vulnerability reported by Unity.
We’ve upgraded the game to the latest secure version of the Unity engine.

Currently, there is no evidence of any impact on players, but we have implemented this patch proactively to ensure the game’s safety and stability.

Update details:

  • Upgraded Unity engine to fix the reported security issue
  • Corrected several translation entries


Please make sure your game is updated to the latest version to maintain the best experience and security.

Unity official announcement:
https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Thank you for your continued support. We’ll keep working to maintain the safety and quality of Hope Trigger.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Hope_Trigger_content Depot 1727911
