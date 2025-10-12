Hi all!
To celebrate Halloween, you can now get 10x points in Classic for both Normal and Mayhem! Though be warned... your ship's surround lighting systems has been experiencing something a bit unnatural. You'll have to rely on your flashlight for this one.
You'll also be able to gain free entry into Reality Shift, as well as access the new time trial for Evasion. I have also done a small touch up on the reward system, and this update comes with the security patches for a recent breach in Unity which you can find more information about here.
This event will run until the 1st November!
Patch Notes
New
Classic Mode now rewards 100 points per level you survive
Most Wanted Mode now rewards 300 points per level you survive
Changes
Seasonal Skin: "Pumpkin" has returned!
Brightness options are disabled
Classic Mode rewards 10x points per asteroid destroyed
Reality Shift is now free for limited time
Time Trial #3 removed
Changed files in this update