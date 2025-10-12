Hi all!

To celebrate Halloween, you can now get 10x points in Classic for both Normal and Mayhem! Though be warned... your ship's surround lighting systems has been experiencing something a bit unnatural. You'll have to rely on your flashlight for this one.

You'll also be able to gain free entry into Reality Shift, as well as access the new time trial for Evasion. I have also done a small touch up on the reward system, and this update comes with the security patches for a recent breach in Unity which you can find more information about here.

This event will run until the 1st November!

Patch Notes

New

Classic Mode now rewards 100 points per level you survive

Most Wanted Mode now rewards 300 points per level you survive

Changes