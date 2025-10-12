 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 October 2025 Build 20357960 Edited 12 October 2025 – 14:46:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi all!

To celebrate Halloween, you can now get 10x points in Classic for both Normal and Mayhem! Though be warned... your ship's surround lighting systems has been experiencing something a bit unnatural. You'll have to rely on your flashlight for this one.

You'll also be able to gain free entry into Reality Shift, as well as access the new time trial for Evasion. I have also done a small touch up on the reward system, and this update comes with the security patches for a recent breach in Unity which you can find more information about here.

This event will run until the 1st November!

Patch Notes

New

  • Classic Mode now rewards 100 points per level you survive

  • Most Wanted Mode now rewards 300 points per level you survive

Changes

  • Seasonal Skin: "Pumpkin" has returned!

  • Brightness options are disabled

  • Classic Mode rewards 10x points per asteroid destroyed

  • Reality Shift is now free for limited time

  • Time Trial #3 removed

Changed files in this update

Rocky Mayhem Content Depot 1303351
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link