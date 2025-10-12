 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20357921 Edited 12 October 2025 – 15:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Some of you noticed a mysterious glitch during the sacred Weather Dance — pressing Y could summon not only divine winds… but also unwanted bugs. 🐞

Thanks to your keen eyes and our late-night debugging rituals, the issue has been completely fixed! Now your sacred dances will summon only the gods, not glitches. 🌩️💃

Changelog Highlights:
✨ Fixed bug triggered by pressing Y during Weather Dance
🌤️ Improved animation transitions for ritual dances
🔥 Optimized weather summoning system performance

Step into the circle once more, priestesses and sinners — and let the heavens move to your rhythm.

Changed files in this update

Depot 4039411
