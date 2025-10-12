This update brings major new systems, improvements, and fixes across the board:
🧭 New Features
AI-Guarded Bank: Rob the bank protected by armed AI guards — get in, grab the cash, and escape alive.
Trader Area: Visit a new trading hub to safely buy, sell, and barter your loot.
Modular Vehicles: Build and customize vehicles your way, with updated animations and proper engine audio.
Dynamic Footstep Audio: Footsteps now change based on speed and footwear, making stealth and movement more immersive.
Flashlight Attachments: Equip lights directly to your gear or weapons for better visibility at night.
Parachuting: Jump, deploy, and glide — plus fixes for smoother deployment and control.
🐛 Fixes & Improvements
Fixed weapon-holding visual bugs.
Fixed fuel refinery flames not showing.
Fixed clothing not animating at long distances.
Fixed overnight freezing/starvation issues.
AI now drop their weapons when killed — take what’s theirs.
Updated compass UI at the top of the screen.
Fixed and polished several icons.
Countless minor tweaks and optimizations for stability and performance.
