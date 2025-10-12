This update brings major new systems, improvements, and fixes across the board:

🧭 New Features

AI-Guarded Bank: Rob the bank protected by armed AI guards — get in, grab the cash, and escape alive.

Trader Area: Visit a new trading hub to safely buy, sell, and barter your loot.

Modular Vehicles: Build and customize vehicles your way, with updated animations and proper engine audio.

Dynamic Footstep Audio: Footsteps now change based on speed and footwear, making stealth and movement more immersive.

Flashlight Attachments: Equip lights directly to your gear or weapons for better visibility at night.