12 October 2025 Build 20357852 Edited 12 October 2025 – 15:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update brings major new systems, improvements, and fixes across the board:

🧭 New Features

  • AI-Guarded Bank: Rob the bank protected by armed AI guards — get in, grab the cash, and escape alive.

  • Trader Area: Visit a new trading hub to safely buy, sell, and barter your loot.

  • Modular Vehicles: Build and customize vehicles your way, with updated animations and proper engine audio.

  • Dynamic Footstep Audio: Footsteps now change based on speed and footwear, making stealth and movement more immersive.

  • Flashlight Attachments: Equip lights directly to your gear or weapons for better visibility at night.

  • Parachuting: Jump, deploy, and glide — plus fixes for smoother deployment and control.

🐛 Fixes & Improvements

  • Fixed weapon-holding visual bugs.

  • Fixed fuel refinery flames not showing.

  • Fixed clothing not animating at long distances.

  • Fixed overnight freezing/starvation issues.

  • AI now drop their weapons when killed — take what’s theirs.

  • Updated compass UI at the top of the screen.

  • Fixed and polished several icons.

  • Countless minor tweaks and optimizations for stability and performance.

