12 October 2025 Build 20357789 Edited 12 October 2025 – 14:19:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

✨ Features & Improvements

  • Dark Seals now spawn Skeletons.

⚖ Balance

  • Reduced the drop rate of items from the card system.

  • Coffin rewards have been doubled.

🛠 Fixed

  • Fixed collision issues on: Dark Seal, Mausoleum, and Statue.

  • Fixed Exorcist auto-aim behavior.

  • Fixed a bug that prevented rehosting a match while paused.

  • Fixed stat system; stats should now work correctly.

  • Fixed blessings system; blessings should now apply properly.

  • Nanite Skeletons have been enabled.

  • Improved performance for landscapes and heroes.

  • Updated materials for mini-bosses and enemies.

  • Game timer now properly clears when the match ends.


Our goal with this update is to encourage exploration — destroying Dark Seals as you prepare to face powerful mini-bosses.

💬 Don’t forget to share your feedback!
It’s incredibly valuable to help us keep improving every week.

⚰️ See you in the cemetery, hunter...

Changed files in this update

