✨ Features & Improvements
Dark Seals now spawn Skeletons.
⚖ Balance
Reduced the drop rate of items from the card system.
Coffin rewards have been doubled.
🛠 Fixed
Fixed collision issues on: Dark Seal, Mausoleum, and Statue.
Fixed Exorcist auto-aim behavior.
Fixed a bug that prevented rehosting a match while paused.
Fixed stat system; stats should now work correctly.
Fixed blessings system; blessings should now apply properly.
Nanite Skeletons have been enabled.
Improved performance for landscapes and heroes.
Updated materials for mini-bosses and enemies.
Game timer now properly clears when the match ends.
Our goal with this update is to encourage exploration — destroying Dark Seals as you prepare to face powerful mini-bosses.
