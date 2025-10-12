✨ Features & Improvements

Dark Seals now spawn Skeletons.

⚖ Balance

Reduced the drop rate of items from the card system.

Coffin rewards have been doubled.

🛠 Fixed

Fixed collision issues on: Dark Seal , Mausoleum , and Statue .

Fixed Exorcist auto-aim behavior.

Fixed a bug that prevented rehosting a match while paused.

Fixed stat system ; stats should now work correctly.

Fixed blessings system ; blessings should now apply properly.

Nanite Skeletons have been enabled.

Improved performance for landscapes and heroes.

Updated materials for mini-bosses and enemies.

Game timer now properly clears when the match ends.



Our goal with this update is to encourage exploration — destroying Dark Seals as you prepare to face powerful mini-bosses.

💬 Don’t forget to share your feedback!

It’s incredibly valuable to help us keep improving every week.

⚰️ See you in the cemetery, hunter...