🛠️ Never Be Alone – Major Update v0.2

Survivors, this is our biggest update yet! The second island has arrived, bringing new content, systems, and improvements across the game. While some areas are still a work in progress, there’s already a lot to experience.

🌍 New Content

Added Second Island with most POIs now implemented (some still under construction).

Added Vehicle Repair System – drive into a repair shop to restore your vehicle’s health (10-second repair time).

Added New Animations for drinking and all 2-handed weapons.

Added 3 Human NPC Factions : Scavengers and Bandits (melee + ranged). Military faction coming in the next update.

Added Safezone Guards that attack and kill zombies.

Added Wandering Trader with unique randomized shops. (Added M249 machinegun)

Added Zombie Dogs – fast and dangerous new enemy type.

Added New Hairstyles & Hats .

Added Beard options for characters.

Added New playable character: The Sheriff + new hat item.

Added Shift-click to quickly move items to your inventory.

Added Garage functionality – can now be used properly in-game.

Added Shader effects for a more unique and atmospheric look.

You can now move while your inventory is open.

🔧 Fixes & Changes

Removed tire destruction (vehicles are more durable).

Disabled weapon attachments temporarily (system overhaul coming soon).

Updated loot tables – not final, more items coming in future updates.

💬 Developer Note



This update sets the stage for the future of Never Be Alone. Loot distribution and some POIs are still being refined, and new item types (junk, tradeables, and base items) are in development.

✨ Thank you for all your support and feedback — keep it coming!

