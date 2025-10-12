New music and sound adjustments have been added.
The bullet hit effect section has been updated.
The UI ICONS have been changed
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
New music and sound adjustments have been added.
The bullet hit effect section has been updated.
The UI ICONS have been changed
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update