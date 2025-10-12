 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20357550 Edited 12 October 2025 – 14:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New music and sound adjustments have been added.

The bullet hit effect section has been updated.

The UI ICONS have been changed

Changed files in this update

